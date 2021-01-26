IND vs ENG | Indian players to undergo COVID-19 tests before checking into Chennai hotel

Image Source : GETTY R Ashwin

Indian players have been asked to take the COVID-19 test before checking into the Chennai hotel by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), as per reports.

The instruction, according to Cricbuzz, was given by team doctor Abhijit Salvi and the players have to complete the formalities by January 27.

The instruction came days after Indian players returned home from Australia, where they had stayed in a bio-bubble, and on reaching home had been advised to stay in quarantine.

The England players, who were part of the Sri Lanka Test series, will be landing on Wednesday and will have to undergo a seven-day quarantine.

"It's going to be strange," Root had said after England's series win. "We've got to be quite realistic: we are going to have seven or eight days with no cricket now, with six days in quarantine. Then we will have three very important days of preparation ahead of the series."

Meanwhile, three other England players, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Rory Burns landed in Chennai on January 24 and have begun their qurantine.

The four-match Test series will begin from February 5 onwards in Chennai where the second Test will be played as well before the proceedings shifts to Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.