IND vs ENG 2nd Test | Homeboy Ashwin thanks Chennai crowd for making him feel like 'hero'

Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI Ravichandran Ashwin

Homeboy Ravichandran Ashwin on Tuesday thanked the Chennai crowd after India's comprehensive 317-run win against England in the second Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Ashwin scored 106 runs off 148 balls with the help of 14 fours and a six, notching up his fifth Test ton on a turning Chepauk track. Ashwin's century followed a five-wicket haul in England's first innings, making him only the second cricketer to achieve the feat of a century and a fifer in the same game on three different occasions. Ian Botham of England had done it five times.

The 34-year-old plucked eight wickets in the Test including a five-wicket haul in the first innings, making him earn the Man of the Match award.

"I can’t express how I feel right now, but I am so very grateful to each and everyone who has wished me over the last few days. I would also like to thank the #KnowledgableChennaiCrowd for turning up in numbers and making me feel like a hero," wrote Ashwin on Twitter.

Reminiscing about his childhood, Ashwin acknowledged the crowd in Tamil in the post-match presentation.

"I watched the cricket from these very stands here in 'Chepauk' when I was eight or nine years old. My father would bring me here for any Test match and I would dream about getting a chance to walk on this ground or at least play one game," said Ashwin.

The four-Test series now shifts to Ahmedabad for the third and fourth match. The third Test will be be a Day-Night affair, scheduled to be played from February 24 at the newly constructed Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera. The fourth Test will also be played at this venue.