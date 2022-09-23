IND vs AUS: Absolutely nothing to worry about, Bumrah is ready - Suryakumar Yadav

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Suryakumar Yadav in action

India star batter Suryakumar Yadav expressed on Thursday that there is "absolutely nothing to worry about" Jasprit Bumrah's fitness and he is ready to return after recovering from his injury.

Bumrah didn't feature in the opening T20I against Australia on Tuesday. The team management had decided to give the pacer a little more time since he was returning after recovering from a back injury.

The India pacer has been out of action since the end of the England tour and had also skipped the recently concluded Asia Cup due to the injury.

"Actually I am not aware of any such communication, it is not my department, you should not ask me about it, these are for physios and team management to answer.

"But in the team, the environment is good and all are first-class fit and ready for the second T20I," Suryakumar said during a virtual press conference when asked about Bumrah's match fitness.

When he was probed further on Bumrah, Suryakumar said: "Absolutely, he is ready, nothing to worry."

Suryakumar came out in defense of the bowlers.

"Actually after the last game, we didn't have any discussion but as you have seen last day the match went on long and there was also dew, and you also have to give credit to them, they kept attacking, we are trying our best," he said.

In his comeback match, Harshal Patel conceded 49 runs for no wicket, which included a 22-run 18th over.

Asked if Harshal's variations are becoming predictable, Suryakumar said: "He is very deceptive. I don't bat in net sessions much, but as much as I have played him and also Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar) bhai is also difficult to decipher...

"But Harshal's slower balls and his different variations are really deceptive and he has just come from an injury, so this much benefit of the doubt should be allowed."

Asked if any particular role has been assigned to him to attack the spinners in middle orders, Suryakumar quipped: "I have hit two sixes against fast bowlers also, so I should get a little credit for that, what say?"

"I'm very flexible, no particular role. Actually, I plan for every situation. I am flexible to bat in anywhere, whichever number I'm asked to bat, I know I just have to do my role and I am happy to do it."

Suryakumar had scored a 25-ball 46, which included two boundaries and four sixes, in the opening match.

