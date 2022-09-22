Confirmed! Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal to team up in doubles at Laver Cup 2022

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Roger Federer to pair with Rafael Nadal

Highlights The lineup for Day 1 at the competition was announced on Thursday

In his online farewell message last week, Federer referred to retirement as a “bittersweet decision"

Federer sought to reassure his fans by saying: “I won't be a ghost"

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are set to team up in doubles at the Laver Cup match on Friday. Federer has announced the game to be the last one of his long and illustrious career.

Federer, owner of 20 Grand Slam titles, and his longtime rival Nadal, owner of a men's-record 22 major championships will pair up for Team Europe against the Team World duo of U.S. Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock.

The lineup for Day 1 at the competition founded by Federer's management company was announced Thursday.

Nadal shared his excitement through a video posted by Laver Cup's social media account.

Earlier, back in February, when word emerged that Federer would be in London this week, he said Nadal messaged him last year suggesting they play doubles together again. They teamed up to win a doubles match during the first Laver Cup in 2017.

“If we're able to possibly share the court one more time as a doubles pairing,” Nadal said in February, “then this would be a truly special experience for us both at this stage in our careers.”

“It could be quite, I don't know, a unique situation, if it were to happen,” Federer had said about the doubles pairing.

In his online farewell message last week, Federer referred to retirement as a “bittersweet decision.” He was asked Wednesday what aspect was most bitter and what was most sweet.

“The bitterness: You always want to play forever," he said.

“I love being out on court. I love playing against the guys. I love traveling. ... It was all perfect. I love my career from every angle.”

And then he added: “The sweet part was that I know everybody has to do it at one point; everybody has to leave the game. It's been a great, great journey. For that, I'm really grateful.”

The singles matches will be two-time Grand Slam runner-up Casper Ruud against Jack Sock, 2021 French Open finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas against Diego Schwartzman during the day session, and three-time major champion Andy Murray against Alex de Minaur at night, before the Federer-Nadal doubles match

