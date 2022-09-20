IND vs AUS, 1st T20I: 'Freelancer' Tim David's massive strides towards Australian debut

Highlights Tim David has been included in Australia's T20 World Cup squad

Tim David with an average of 37.20 scored a total of 186 runs for Mumbai Indians in 2022

Tim David made his IPL debut for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the year 2021

IND vs AUS, 1st T20I: There was a lot of conjecture around the Australian squad and the players Cricket Australia was considering to pick for their title defense. Taking everybody by surprise, Cricket Australia included freelancer Tim David in their side. The Singapore-based T20I specialist who is always on the road due to his cricket commitments is likely to make his debut for Australia when they take the field against India on September 20, 2022, at Mohali.

The Aaron Finch-led Australian team has landed in India and they have hit the stadium of Mohali up and running ahead of the series opener. With David Warner resting and the likes of Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Marsh, and Marcus Stoinis being ruled out due to injury scare, it seems quite possible that Tim David is in with a chance of making his Australian debut.

Image Source : GETTY IMAGESTim David's international T20I record

The Australian team management will also want to have a look at him and what he has to offer. The Aussies will play eight T20I matches in the lead-up to their World Cup campaign and David will have ample amount of time to get into the groove and prepare himself for the marquee event.

Image Source : INDIA TVTim David/s T20 franchise records

David's prowess as a cricket player can't be doubted at any cost. As of now, David's lowest strike rate is 143.92 which came in his stint with St Lucia Kings in the CPL. The Singapore-based cricketer registered a staggering strike rate of 216.27 for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. The all-rounder believes that he is adept at adjusting to Indian conditions and it wouldn't be difficult for him to score runs against the blue brigade.

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma and co. gear themselves up to break the Australian jinx | PREVIEW

Australian stalwart Glenn Maxwell is all praises for Tim David as he went on to say that the Singapore-based batsman has raw power which enables him to clear the ropes with ease in the same way Stoinis and Mitch Marsh do it. With both Stoinis and Marsh out of the side, it is possible that David will make it to the final playing eleven and will debut in Australian colors.

Latest Cricket News