'I leave my personal ego in hotel' - Ravindra Jadeja on limited bowling in IPL 2026

Lucknow:

Ravindra Jadeja was adjudged the Player of the Match for his incredible all-round show in the IPL 2026 clash against Lucknow Super Giants. Initially, he played a vital knock of unbeaten 43 runs off 29 balls, helping Rajasthan post 159 runs on the board in the innings. With the ball, he dismissed Nicholas Pooran. The visitors eventually secured a 40-run win at Ekana and with that, Rajasthan moved to second on the points table.

Meanwhile, Jadeja hasn’t been used much by Rajasthan this season. There are multiple instances when the all-rounder didn’t finish his quota of four overs and was also pushed down the batting order, despite the team losing early wickets. Reflecting upon that, Jadeja stated that he doesn’t have an ego of being involved in the game all the time and is happy to contribute whenever necessary.

"When I come to the ground, I leave my personal ego in the hotel room. I just think about contributing in whatever way the team wants from me. When it comes to batting, I wanted to take it deep in this game, because if I had gotten out in the 17th or 18th over playing a wrong shot, we wouldn’t have reached 159 and might have fallen 20–25 runs short. Chasing a smaller target might then have been easier for LSG,” Jadeja said on JioStar’s Match Centre Live.

It’s part of the game: Jadeja

Jadeja also spoke about the importance of adapting to different conditions to deliver consistently. Adding to that, he mentioned the importance of match-ups against particular batters and why he is not being used enough in the middle.

“In T20 cricket, every surface, condition, and match situation is different, so you have to adapt accordingly. If, on a given day, the team feels that I have a negative match-up against a particular batter, I understand that. It might work, or it might not; that’s part of the game,” he added.

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