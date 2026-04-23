CSK announce former Mumbai Indians player as injury replacement for Ayush Mhatre

Mumbai:

Chennai Super Kings have announced Akash Madhwal as an injury replacement for the injured Ayush Mhatre. The young Indian batter was ruled out earlier in the week, owing to a hamstring injury. He played a vital part in Chennai’s IPL 2026 campaign so far, amassing 201 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 177.87. He’s also the leading run-scorer for CSK in the ongoing competition.

However, CSK didn’t prefer to sign a batter as his replacement. They named Madhwal, who has represented Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in the past. The 32-year-old has played 17 matches in the IPL, claiming 23 wickets, but found no bidders in the 2026 auction. After which, he was spotted training with Mumbai, as they were actively seeking a replacement for Atharva Ankolekar, who was ruled out of the competition.

Madhwal didn’t make the cut, though. After Krish Bhagat was announced as Atharva’s replacement, he immediately switched from MI’s camp to CSK and on the day when these two rivals will face each other in the competition, Chennai management announced Madhwal as their newest recruit.

“Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have signed Akash Madhwal as a replacement for Ayush Mhatre, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 due to injury,” an official statement read.

Why did CSK sign a bowler after a batter got injured?

Chennai have plenty of batting options to choose from, so they decided to sign a bowler instead. In Mhatre’s place, Urvil Patel could return to the playing XI, while Kartik Sharma and Prashant Veer remain as possible options. In case MS Dhoni returns soon, he could be slotted in the middle order, with Dewald Brevis moving to three and Shivam Dube at four. Thus, CSK don’t really need a batter at the moment.

However, they certainly need a pacer, especially after Khaleel Ahmed’s injury. On top of that, Mukesh Choudhary might miss a significant chunk of the season after his mother passed away due to prolonged illness after CSK’s last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

In such a situation, CSK decided to bolster their pace department, signing Madhwal just hours ahead of the MI game.

Also Read: