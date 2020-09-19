IPL 2020: Herschelle Gibbs throws his weight behind Mumbai Indians to win

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Herschelle Gibbs

While fielding has become an integral part of modern-day cricket, South African fielders, especially Jonty Rhodes, are arguably the father of the athletic fielding techniques that we see today. The group also includes a certain Herschelle Gibbs, whose agility on the field, coupled with quick reflexes, earned him many admirers, not forgetting his flamboyant batting as an opener.

These days, the 46-year-old former cricketer, who quit the game in 2012, is mostly enjoying life beyond cricket with the focus mostly on his other love golf. However, the cricketer did have stints on and off cricket with coaching assignments in the Euro T20 League and Afghanistan T20 league as well but his love for golf is very apparent on his Twitter handle.

However, with the Indian Premier League returning after months of uncertainty, Gibbs couldn’t hold his excitement and took to Twitter to wish all the teams best of luck for the competition while throwing his weight around former team Mumbai Indians to clinch the title.

Bollywood superstar and Kolkata Knight Riders were also among those who wished Chennai Super Kings and MI all the best ahead of the season opener tonight from 7:30 pm IST.

All the best to @ChennaiIPL & @mipaltan for today’s match. Wishing all the players to be healthy and have a good game. Do well @ImRo45 & @msdhoni Can’t wait to watch you boys! Big hug from 6 feet away. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 19, 2020

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage