IPL 2020: Hardik Pandya goes berserk with the bat at nets ahead of CSK-MI opener | Watch

Image Source : TWITTER/MIPALTAN File photo of Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

It has been a long gap since Indian cricketers have played competitive cricket due to the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic. This has certainly left many players rusty and find ways to keep fit. Mumbai Indians star Hardik Pandya, known to be a fitness freak, gave enough glimpses to the fans on how he has been working hard to remain fit once cricket resumes.

Hardik’s professionalism appears to be bearing fruit soon as the Indian all-rounder seemed in his element when he whacked bowlers in the net all around the park, in a video uploaded by his IPL franchise on its official Twitter handle.

MI captioned the video: "Get your eye in.Go berserk! Keep ‘em coming, Kung-Fu Pandya."

The video has certainly left MI fans rubbing their palms, and might also instill some fear in Chennai Super Kings fans as the side will take on the defending champions in Abu Dhabi in the season opener.

Staying true to his batting style, the 26-year-old appeared to use his familiar brute force to connect with the ball while slogging the ball with timing across the park, which appears as his statement of intention ahead of CSK clash.

A day earlier the Indian star also uploaded photos on Instagram of him indulged in an intense gym session.

The 26-year-old's post has received appreciation from fans, with Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan liking the post. Hardik's love for fitness is further shared by brother Krunal, who earlier posted a workout video where he can be seen lifting weights and practicing freestyle exercises in his hotel room during the mandatory quarantine.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage