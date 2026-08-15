Devdutt Padikkal's dominating century, KL Rahul's impactful knock help India establish authority vs Sri Lanka

Galle:

Devdutt Padikkal marked his return to India’s Test side with a superb unbeaten 131 as India finished a rain-interrupted opening day of the first Test against Sri Lanka on 288 for 4 in Galle. Notably, the century ended India’s 20-Test wait for a hundred from the No. 3 position. He proved to be the vital cog in the batting unit as the visitors finished with 288/2 after Day 1.

The day started well with Yashasvi Jaiswal dominating the proceedings, before falling for 32. He was run out following a miscommunication with opening partner KL Rahul. Both cricketers ended up on one side of the crease, but since Rahul reached first, Jaiswal had to make his way back to the pavilion.

After Jaiswal, Padikkal took charge alongside Rahul, who contributed 77 before retiring hurt with a forearm cramp. The pair eventually added 15o-run partnership before Rahul attempted to resume after tea but struggled to grip his bat properly.

Shubman Gill replaced him but could not extend his stay. The India captain, who was the last Indian to score a Test hundred at No. 3, made 16 before attempting another attacking stroke against Prabath Jayasuriya and being caught at deep mid-off. Padikkal continued undeterred, combining shots from deep in the crease with calculated advances against Sri Lanka’s spinners. His approach allowed him to punish loose deliveries while preventing the hosts from settling into sustained pressure.

Spin could bother Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s bowlers did find considerable turn as the day progressed, particularly from debutant Keshara Nuwantha. He generated the most false shots among the bowlers, although inconsistent lengths allowed India’s batters to keep scoring. Rahul, earlier in the day, also attacked Jayasuriya effectively, including a straight six, as India built momentum despite the assistance available to spin.

After Padikkal completed his maiden Test century, a second rain interruption left him with Rishabh Pant for the final stretch. The pair added 48 runs in roughly 40 minutes before the close.

Meanwhile, the amount of turn will be a significant concern for Sri Lanka. The ball averaged 3.8 degrees of turn in the opening session, 4.2 degrees in the second and 4.5 degrees in the final session. Sri Lanka, who have lost their last five home Tests against India, now face the prospect of batting on a surface already showing signs of becoming increasingly difficult as the match progresses.

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