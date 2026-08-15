Devdutt Padikkal smacks maiden Test century as India in complete control of opening Test vs Sri Lanka

Galle:

India’s new number three Devdutt Padikkal has scripted a sensational century against Sri Lanka in the opening of the two-match series at Galle. The 26-year-old arrived at the crease after Yashasvi Jaiswal departed for 32 runs after a miscommunication with opening partner KL Rahul. Since then, Padikkal took over the business and reached the milestone in 134 balls.

He stitched a valuable 150-run partnership with Rahul, who walked off retired hurt on 77 in the third session of the day. Meanwhile, Padikkal celebrated the feat by raising his hand and helmet, while chief selector Ajit Agarkar, who was in attendance, gave him a standing ovation. The dressing room was also on its feet, acknowledging Padikkal’s incredible show.

What does the century mean for Padikkal?

Since Cheteshwar Pujara announced retirement from Test cricket, India have struggled to fill his number three spot. Several cricketers were tried, starting with Gill, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel and Sai Sudharsan, but none of them could make an impact. Gill then moved to number four, where he established his authority among the best in the business.

The number three role, on the other hand, remained up for grabs. Padikkal, with this century, has more or less confirmed his place for a long run. He is in incredible form at the moment, having scored a century in the warm-up game against Sri Lanka XI and has managed to keep up with it in the Test match too.

First since Sourav Ganguly

Devdutt Padikkal has become the first Indian left-handed batter since the legendary cricketer Sourav Ganguly to score a hundred while batting at number three. The former India captain registered the feat for the first time in the 21st century against Zimbabwe in Delhi in 2022, when he made 136.

Overall, Gill was the last Indian to score a Test century at No. 3. He did so against Bangladesh in Chennai in September 2024. Since then, seven batters have occupied the position across 19 Tests, averaging 27.28 collectively with five 50-plus scores in 35 innings.

Gill, in the meantime, failed to make a mark in Galle, departing for 16 runs after Prabhat Jayasuriya got the better of him.

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