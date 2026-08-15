Australia remain on backfoot after losing four wickets on Day 3 of first Test vs Bangladesh

Darwin:

Bangladesh’s impressive showing with the bat ended with the team posting 426 runs on the board in the first innings. Mehidy Hasan Miraz played a fine knock of 65 runs on the morning of Day 3, helping the visitors take a lead of 228 runs. For Australia, Josh Hazlewood wreaked havoc, clearing the lower middle order by picking up a six-wicket haul.

With that, he also became the ninth Australian player to claim over 300 wickets in Test cricket. All three of his bowling partners - Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon are also part of the club, making it the first quartet in Test history to achieve the feat.

Australia struggle with bat

After a subpar batting show in the first innings, Australia were expected to turn up better with the bat in the second. However, they failed to live up to the expectations once again. Jake Weatherald departed without opening his tally, while his opening partner Travis Head, who recently won Australia’s Test player of the year, made 17.

The pressure fell on the Test specialists Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith. The duo stitched a 36-run partnership before Labuschagne departed for 31 runs. All eyes were on Smith after that as the former captain was believed to bail the team out of trouble, much like what he did in the first innings.

He too couldn’t keep going, though. Towards the fag end of the day, Smith departed for 44 runs as Australia were reduced to 122/4. All-rounder Cameron Green and keeper-batter Alex Carey ended the day on 43 and 19 runs, respectively, as Australia finished on 161/4. They are trailing by 67 runs after Day 3.

For Bangladesh, Hasan Mahmud struck twice, while Taijul Islam and Mehidy picked up a wicket each. The visitors should be confident of their chances now to pull off a historic win, but the match is far from over as Australia will come hard on the following day. Their batters need to pull up their socks now as Carey and Green need to share the responsibility of bailing the team out and setting a winning target. The ball remains in Bangladesh’s court for now.

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