KL Rahul leaves retired hurt, what happened to India opener in first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle?

Galle:

Star India batter KL Rahul was forced to leave the field during the final session of India’s opening Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. The veteran batter complained of cramps ahead of the start of the third session as he left without facing a single ball. The physio attended to him in the middle, before taking the decision to retire hurt on 77.

Notably, he was seen struggling with his right hand, while discomfort in his left hand and difficulty walking also became apparent. Shubman Gill eventually replaced him in the middle. Meanwhile, his departure also ended a 150-run stand with Padikkal, who went on to hit his maiden Test century.

Impact of Padikkal

Padikkal’s innings has been one of the major positives for India after the early dismissal of Yashasvi Jaiswal. Promoted to No. 3 following Sai Sudharsan’s injury, the left-hander settled against Sri Lanka’s spinners and reached his half-century in the 37th over. Rahul brought up his own fifty six overs later, maintaining a steady presence while Sri Lanka struggled to extract significant movement or turn from the surface.

The pair had taken India to 101 for 1 by lunch after recovering from Jaiswal’s departure. Jaiswal was run out for 32 following a mix-up with Rahul in the 11th over. Both batters ended up at the same end, with Rahul making his ground first.

The dismissal came after Jaiswal had started positively, striking five fours in his 37-ball innings. It was the third occasion on which he has been run out in Test cricket, following dismissals against Australia at the MCG in 2024 and the West Indies in Delhi last year.

Sri Lanka briefly thought they had another breakthrough when Asitha Fernando trapped Padikkal in front during the second session. The ball, however, took an inside edge after brushing the back pad and Sri Lanka chose not to review. Ball-tracking subsequently indicated that it would have passed over the stumps.

India added 96 runs during the second session, with Rahul and Padikkal ensuring Sri Lanka could not build sustained pressure. At Tea, Padikkal was unbeaten on 84 and Rahul on 77 before cramps forced the latter’s withdrawal.

Now, even though Padikkal went on to score a ton, Gill failed to make an impact, scoring 16 runs. After his dismissal, Rishabh Pant joined the Karnataka batter in the middle.

Also Read:

Australia remain on backfoot after losing four wickets on Day 3 of first Test vs Bangladesh