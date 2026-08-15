Yash defends intimate scenes in Toxic on Aap Ki Adalat, says, 'Jinko takleef hai, woh nahin dekhein'

New Delhi:

With Toxic nearing its August 26 release, Yash has been fielding questions about several aspects of the film, from its portrayal of relationships and women's desires to its language, violence and intimate scenes. During his appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma showed the actor clips from the film and questioned him about scenes that have already attracted attention online.

Yash acknowledged that he was once uncomfortable while filming romantic scenes but said that his approach has changed with time. He pointed out that people evolve and that opinions and comfort levels can change over the years. For him, that evolution is a natural part of life rather than something to be resisted.

The discussion then moved to Tabaahi, one of the songs from Toxic featuring Kiara Advani. Sharma showed Yash a clip and questioned him about a sequence in which Advani's character appears to remove her clothes. Yash explained that the scene was meant to convey the nature of the relationship between the characters and the way they express their love without worrying about how the outside world perceives them.

Yash on romantic scenes in Toxic

When Rajat Sharma reminded Yash that he had once said he always felt nervous while doing romantic scenes, Yash replied, "Hundred per cent badal gaya hoon. Aadmi badalta hai; agar koi bolta hai ki main nahin badla 20 saal se, woh jhooth kehta hai. Evolution is a part of human nature. Sab log evolve hote hain; jis cheez ko aap 10 saal pehle maante the, woh cheez alag hoti hai, aur jis cheez ko ek hafte pehle sochte the, woh alag hoti hai. That is life; it keeps changing."

When Rajat Sharma showed a clip from the Tabaahi song from the movie and said it appears Kiara Advani is shedding her clothes one by one, Yash replied: "Jo characters hai, ek Raya, ek Nadia, woh ek doosre ko pyaar is tarah karte hain ki duniya ko care nahin karte, usko dikhane ke liye humko woh scene karni padi and trust me, sir, hum bhi nervous rehte hain."

Asked why netizens criticised the allegedly vulgar scenes in the movie, Yash replied, "I see, there are many people who only watch one or two things out of a hundred good things and speak about it. Jinko takleef hai, woh nahin dekhen."

When Rajat Sharma mentioned that a viewer commented, 'Is Tabaahi a song or a condom ad?,' Yash replied, "Condom ad karni hai toh main paisa leke karoonga, agar karni hai toh. Muft mein nahin karoonga."

Yash on Toxic's A-rated certification

Toxic has received an A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification, making it an adults-only theatrical release. Yash has repeatedly stressed that the film was not made for children and that its themes and treatment are intended for a mature audience. Once again, he repeated the same statement on Aap Ki Adalat along with defending the film's treatment of intimacy and women's desires, arguing that such subjects can be explored through cinema without reducing them to a gimmick.

Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas, is scheduled to release in theatres on August 26.

Watch the full interview here:

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Yash grilled on Toxic in Rajat Sharma's Aap Ki Adalat, says women have the right to air their fantasies