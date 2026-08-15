UPT20 League begins in style as CM Yogi Adityanath hosts coin toss before opening match

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was present at the opening ceremony of the ongoing UPT20 League as he kicked off the latest edition of the tournament in style. The fourth edition of the tournament was inaugurated at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on August 14th.

It is worth noting that Yogi Adityanath was part of the opening ceremony and was present at the toss as well for the season opener between Kashi Rudras and Meerut Mavericks. Furthermore, the CM also flipped the coin at the toss to kick off the fourth edition.

Apart from CM Yogi Adityanath, there were several big names present at the opening of the season of the tournament. The likes of Suresh Raina, Abhishek Sharma, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla, and many others attended the opening ceremony as well.

Addressing the crowd, Yogi Adityanath talked about how the large population of UP helps in providing a vast pool of talent for the league. “The UP T20 League is proving to be a magnificent platform for our youngsters to showcase their capabilities. When BCCI officials met me some time ago, I told them that a single team would not suffice for a state with a population of 25 crore. Today, our six formidable franchises seamlessly connect Uttar Pradesh from east to west and north to south," CM Yogi Adityanath said.

Meerut Mavericks edge out a win against Kashi

Speaking of the game between Meerut Mavericks and Kashi Rudras, the game began with Kashi coming in to bat first. Abhishek Goswami put in a good opening innings, adding 42 runs to his name. However, none of the other batters amounted to much, as the side posted a total of 118 runs in the first innings.

Chasing down the target, Meerut were put under pressure as well as their top-order collapsed. It was the knock of Rinku Singh and Divyansh Rajput, who scored 28 and 26 runs, respectively, with Yash Garg going unbeaten on a score of 23*, that helped Mavericks chase down the target and win the game by one wicket, getting off to a great start to the new season of the tournament.

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