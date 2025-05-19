Gujarat Titans script history with massive victory against Delhi Capitals Gujarat Titans etched their names in the history books after the side chased down a mammoth total of 200 runs without losing a single wicket in game 60 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Both sides faced off at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Game 60 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 saw Delhi Capitals host Gujarat Titans. Both sides locked horns at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on May 18, and it was Gujarat Titans who ultimately clinched the win in a resounding performance against the hosts.

It is worth noting that the clash began with Delhi Capitals coming in to bat first after losing the toss. The side got off to a horrid start as opener Faf du Plessis departed on a score of five runs. However, KL Rahul’s 112*-run knock helped Delhi Capitals post a total of 199 runs in the first innings.

As Gujarat Titans came out to chase the target, the side put in an exceptional performance with the bat. The side opened their innings with Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill coming out to bat, and both batters looked brilliant.

The duo managed to bat until the very end, where Sudharsan amassed 108* runs in 61 deliveries, and skipper Gill amassed 93* runs in 53 deliveries. Their extraordinary knocks helped Gujarat Titans chase down the target in just 19 overs, winning the game by 10 wickets.

The win meant that GT had scripted history, as the run chase of 200 runs was the highest ever target chased down without losing a wicket in IPL history. No other team has managed to achieve such a feat.

With their win, Gujarat Titans jumped up to the first spot in the standings and ensured their qualification to the knockout stages of the competition. The side, after playing 12 matches, has won nine and just lost three. With 18 points to their name, they lead the points table and will hope to continue their form in their next two matches as well.

As for Delhi Capitals, the side is in fifth place with 13 points to their name after 12 matches, and they will hope to end the group stage on a positive note, hoping to make it to the playoffs.