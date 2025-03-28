GT vs MI: Probable playing XI for IPL 2025 match 9 Gujarat Titans will host Mumbai Indians in Match 9 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Check out the probable playing XIs of both teams ahead of the marquee clash.

Gujarat Titans will host Mumbai Indians in match 9 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Shubman Gill-led side suffered an 11-run defeat against Punjab Kings in their opening game of the campaign and will be hoping to bounce back against the five-time champions on March 29 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

On the other hand, Mumbai had a bad start to their season as well, losing their opening game against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings. Their batting unit disappointed as veteran cricketer Rohit Sharma failed to open his tally. Among retained players, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma managed to keep the scoreboard ticking, scoring 29 and 31 runs respectively.

Hardik Pandya, who missed MI’s opening game of the season due to suspension is set to make his return against his former team. The all-rounder received immense flak in the last edition of the competition after replacing Rohit as captain and now it needs to be seen if the fans welcome him with open arms, especially after two ICC trophy wins or still remind him about previous actions.

Gujarat meanwhile needs to address their batting order. The right and left-hand combination at the top of the order is a good idea but having Jos Buttler at number three may not serve the purpose. Playing Sherfane Rutherford at number four can also be considered a risk. Among bowlers, Sai Kishore was highly impressive with a three-wicket haul against PBKS.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Satyanarayana Raju