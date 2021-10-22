Former T20 WC winners pick Team India's X-factor for upcoming World Cup

With hours to go for a high-octane India vs Pakistan clash at the T20 World Cup in the Middle East, former India T20 WC winners Dinesh Karthik , RP Singh, Ajit Agarkar and Irfan Pathan share their thoughts on who will be Team India’s X factor at the tournament.

Former spinner Harbhajan felt vice-captain Rohit Sharma is going to be the key while DK put his money on Hardik Pandy and Varun Chakravarthy.

“I think if I have to choose one, I will Rohit Sharma. I think he’s going to be the key," said Harbhajan.

Karthik, on the other hand, said: “I will put my money on Hardik Pandya and Varun Chakravarthy. I think these two can make the difference in T20 World Cup.”

Former pacer Ajit Agarkar felt Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit hold the key for Team India.

“Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah. I think Rohit could be the key, opening the innings and Bumrah with what he does,” he said.

Meanwhile, RP Singh was clear whom he is counting upon; “Jasprit Bumrah!” he said.

And Pathan couldn't agree with him more but added that the Mumbai Indian pacers do require support from the other end.

“I think Jasprit Bumrah and his opposite end. I think the two bowlers who will bowl in the last overs are crucial,” said Irfan Pathan.

All the former international cricketers named their favourites while interacting with Star Sports.