Former India cricketer suggests changes in RCB's batting order ahead of LSG clash

New Delhi:

The 50th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 sees Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Lucknow Super Giants. The two sides will lock horns at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on May 7th, and while Lucknow is more or less out of the tournament, RCB will be looking to claim the top spot in the standings.

With the clash right around the corner, former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth took centre stage and talked about how RCB can make some changes in their batting order, with Padikkal opening the innings and Jacob Bethell coming out to bat in the middle order.

"Maybe Padikkal should open for them against LSG and Bethell can come in the middle order. RCB's middle order has also caved in against good bowling. After Padikkal, four to seven have caved in quite a number of times,” Srikkanth said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"Salt brought the demolishing factor. Other teams with Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head or Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh bring that demolition factor, which RCB lacks. Salt was the one who brought that demolition structure for them. You need a swashbuckler at the top, which is missing,” he added.

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RCB aim to take the top spot with LSG clash

It is worth noting that Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be taking on Lucknow Super Giants in the 50th game of the tournament at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Currently, Lucknow Super Giants find themselves in 10th place in the IPL standings. With nine matches played, the side has won two and lost the remaining seven matches and has just four points to its name.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have a real chance of claiming the top spot in the standings. The side is currently in third place with six wins and three losses in nine matches. Table toppers SRH have 14 points to their name, while RCB has 12. However, the defending champions have a better net run rate, which would mean a win against LSG would take them to number one.

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