For first time in Test cricket! India create major bowling record during Lord's Test India displayed an impressive performance with the ball in the second innings as they bowled England out for 192. India have achieved a couple of major records in the third Test.

New Delhi:

The Indian cricket team registered a major bowling milestone during the third Test against England at Lord's. India displayed an impressive bowling performance in the Lord's Test, especially in the second innings, as they bowled the hosts out for 192.

Washington Sundar led India's charge with the ball in the second innings, getting a four-wicket haul, while Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah also got a brace each. The hosts had begun the fourth day on 2/0 after a last-over drama on Day 3.

England looked for some big runs; however, the Indian bowlers were right on mark as they kept chipping away with regular wickets. Siraj began with two strikes, while Sundar joined later by removing the middle order with his four scalps.

India create major records in Lord's Test with ball

Out of the 10 wickets that India took in the second innings, seven were bowled dismissals. The seven bowled dismissals are now the most by India in a Test innings.

The Indian bowlers had also dismissed five English batters bowled in the first innings. The total bowled dismissals by India in the Lord's Test now stand at 12, which are the most by an Indian team in a Test match.

India and England played out a fascinating fourth day of the third Test at Lord's with the match being on the knife's edge ahead of the final day. KL Rahul remained unbeaten as India lost four wickets as they played out a nervy final hour of the fourth day.

India have put their hopes on KL Rahul as England have stormed back into the match with Brydon Carse taking two wickets and Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes scalping one each. India ended the day on 58/4, 135 adrift of the 193-run target to secure a famous win at Lord's.