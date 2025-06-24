For first time in Test cricket! Harry Brook achieves never-seen-before record during IND vs ENG 1st Test Harry Brook slammed 99 in the first innings but was dismissed for a duck in the second essay. Brook has created a never-seen-before record in the history of Test cricket following his dismissal on a golden duck in the second innings.

New Delhi:

Harry Brook registered a never-seen-before record in the history of Test cricket following his dismissal on a duck in the second innings of the first Test against India in Leeds. Brook was dismissed in the second session of the final day of the Test as India eyed a comeback in England's chase of 371 at Headingley.

Brook was dismissed for 99 in the first innings, missing out on a century by a run after getting several lives during his knock. He was dismissed on a no-ball on zero off Jasprit Bumrah before being dropped twice on 46 and 82. Brook ultimately fell on 99 after being caught at deep backward square leg by Shardul Thakur off Prasidh Krishna.

Meanwhile, he was dismissed for a golden duck in the second innings when Shardul nicked him off caught behind after poking one behind. Following his dismissal in the second innings, Brook has become the first-ever cricketer to be dismissed for 99 in the first innings and on a golden duck in the second essay in the history of Test cricket.

Brook had become just the third player in the history of cricket to be dismissed on 99 at Headingley, Leeds. The previous two were Mike Atherton and Saleem Malik. Atherton was dismissed on the unlucky number during a Test against South Africa in 1994, while Malik fell on 99 during Pakistan's fixture against the Three Lions in 1987.

Brook was earlier dropped twice on Day 3. He had edged one off Ravindra Jadeja on 46; however, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant failed to hold onto it. Subsequently, the English batter had edged one off Jasprit Bumrah on 82 with Yashasvi Jaiswal spilling out a chance at fourth slip.

Brook second English player out on 99 against India

Meanwhile, Brook is the second English player to be dismissed for 99 in a Test against India. He follows Marcus Trescothick in this list. Trescothick was dismissed on the unlucky number during a Test in 2001.