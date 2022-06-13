First Australian state honour for late Shane Warne

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shane Warne receives Australian State Honours

Shockwaves of despair floated across the entire globe when Shane Warne passed away at the age of 52 of a suspected heart attack while on holiday in Thailand. The entire world stood up and appluaded Shane's life which was nothing short of adventures and excellence. Surprisingly, the Australian great never received any state honours till the time he was alive. He was showered with titles and honours from the sporting world but had never been felicitated with any title or award by his country.

Celebrating Shane's life and acknowledging his contribution, the Australian government felicitated him for "distinguished service to cricket as a player, role model and commentator, to the community through charitable initiatives, and for philanthropic contributions". Along with the spin bowling great Ash Barty, three-times Grand Slam champion was also felicitated, three months after she retired from professional tennis at the age of 25.

While remembering the Aussie spin bowling legend, Cricket Australia chief Nick Hockley said "Shane Warne, undoubtedly was one of the most talented and charismatic cricketers the world has ever seen and we are reminded today of the indelible legacy he created both on and off the field". The Australian cricketer who has 708 test wickets to his name is also a former world cup champion and has won the prestigious IPL trophy once with Rajasthan Royals in 2008.

Earlier this year on March 31, 2022, Cricket Australia paid tribute to the legend and unveiled the Shane Warne stand at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).