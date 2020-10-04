IPL 2020: CSK openers Shane Watson & Faf du Plessis fire fifties in 100-plus opening stand vs KXIP

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Faf du Plessis (left) and Shane Watson in Dubai on Sunday.

Chennai Super Kings are off to a dream start chasing 179 target set by Kings XI Punjab in Dubai on Sunday. Their overseas opening duo Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis stitched an unbeaten opening 100-plus stand as CSK dugout could smell victory already. Both the batsmen reached their fifties in process with Watson to cross the milestone first with one six and two boundaries on the trot. Watson took 31 deliveries to hit his 20th IPL half century.

Faf was next to reach the mark off just 33 delivieries in the 11th over.

The duo shot 17 boundaries and huge 101m six between them with Shane Watson smashing 10 of the boundaries and the six.

