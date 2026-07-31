Pakistan dealt major blow, star batter ruled out of second West Indies Test due to injury

New Delhi:

Pakistan is all set to continue its Test series against the West Indies by taking on the side in the second Test. The two sides are slated to take on each other at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad, from August 2nd. Ahead of the highly anticipated clash, the side has been dealt a major blow.

Star batter Shan Masood has been ruled out of the upcoming second Test due to a finger injury. It is worth noting that Masood injured the index finger of his left hand after he was struck by a delivery by Jayden Seales in the first Test.

With the injury, Masood is also doubtful for the upcoming series against England. The PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) came forward and stated that Masood’s availability for the first Test of the series in Leeds will depend on how his recovery process goes.

"Pakistan Test batter Shan Masood has been ruled out of the second Test against the West Indies after sustaining an injury to the index finger of his left hand during the first Test at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad. Following a scan and clinical assessment, Shan is currently undergoing treatment from the Pakistan team medical panel,” the PCB said in a statement.

"His availability for the first Test against England starting 19 August at Leeds will depend on his recovery and clinical progress. He will remain with the team,” the statement added.

Pakistan hope to improve ahead of second Windies Test

Speaking of the ongoing series between Pakistan and the West Indies, the hosts won the first game of the series in Tarouba comfortably. Coming in to bat first, West Indies posted a total of 311 runs in the first innings of the game. Subsequently, Pakistan was limited to a score of 282.

Furthermore, the Windies posted a total of 181 runs in the second innings, setting a target of 211 runs, which Pakistan failed to chase down as the Windies won the game by 90 runs and took the lead in the series. They will hope to put in another good showing to clinch the series.

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