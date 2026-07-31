DPL 2026 live streaming details; When and where to watch Delhi Premier League 2026 on TV and online in India?

New Delhi:

The stage is set for yet another season of the DPL (Delhi Premier League); the tournament returns for yet another edition, and the eight competing teams will look to put in their best performance in hopes of getting their hands on the title as the marquee event commences once more.

It is worth noting that the season opener of the tournament sees Central Delhi Kings taking on Purani Dilli 6. The two sides will meet at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi for the clash on July 31, and it could be interesting to see which side comes out on top.

Notably, the previous edition of the tournament was won by West Delhi Lions as they defeated Central Delhi Kings in the summit clash of the tournament. After Central Delhi Kings posted a total of 173 runs in the first innings of the game, West Delhi Lions managed to put in a good showing and chased down the target in just 18 overs.

With the tournament right around the corner, many fans would be wondering where they can watch the upcoming edition of the DPL. Speaking on the same, let us have a look at the broadcast details for the upcoming rendition of the Delhi Premier League.

Delhi Premier League - Broadcast details

When will the Delhi Premier League 2026 season kick off?

The Delhi Premier League season opener match will be played on Friday, July 31st.

At what time will the Delhi Premier League season opener match begin?

The Delhi Premier League season opener clash between Central Delhi Kings and Purani Dilli 6 will begin at 9:00 PM IST.

Where is the Delhi Premier League season opener match being played?

The Delhi Premier League 2026 season opener will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Where can you watch the Delhi Premier League 2026 online in India?

The live telecast for the Delhi Premier League 2026 will be available on Jiostar and FanCode.

Where can you watch the Delhi Premier League 2026 in India on TV?

The live streaming for the Delhi Premier League will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD

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