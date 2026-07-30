ICC announces 12 stadiums to host ODI World Cup 2027, reveals logo

Johannesburg:

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced 12 venues for the ICC ODI World Cup 2027, set to be hosted in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. The venues were revealed at a ceremony in Johannesburg, where eight South African grounds, three Zimbabwean stadiums and Namibia’s capital Windhoek were announced as part of the tournament’s hosting plan.

South Africa’s venues include the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, Centurion in Tshwane, Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, Kingsmead Cricket Ground in Durban, St George’s Park in Gqeberha, Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein, Boland Park in Paarl and Buffalo Park in KuGompo City, formerly known as East London.

Zimbabwe will stage matches at Harare Sports Club, Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo and the Fale Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium in Victoria Falls. Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek completes the list of host venues.

ICC chairman Jay Shah said the announcement represented a significant step towards the tournament.

“This marks an exciting milestone on the road to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027. The unveiling of the host cities and the tournament brand signals the start of a journey that will unite fans around the world and build anticipation for one of our sport’s biggest global events. The return of this prestigious tournament to Africa after 24 years is a landmark moment for cricket,” Shah said.

New format of the ODI World Cup 2027

The tournament will introduce a new three-stage format designed to increase competition. The opening Super Series will involve the three lowest-ranked teams, placed from 12th to 14th, playing a round-robin contest, with the winner advancing.

A 30-match league stage will then see 12 teams split into two groups of six. The top three teams from each group, along with the next best-performing side from either group, will move into the Super 7 phase. The final stage will consist of 21 round-robin matches, followed by semi-finals involving the top four teams.

ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta highlighted the wider importance of the competition.

“The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup represents the legacy and spectacle of Limited Overs Cricket. It also marks the return of the pinnacle event to Africa after more than two decades and will celebrate a continent defined by extraordinary people, vibrant cultures, breathtaking experiences and deep love for Sport,” Sanjog said.

South Africa and Zimbabwe previously co-hosted the 2003 Men’s Cricket World Cup, while Namibia will stage their first senior ICC event as a host nation.

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