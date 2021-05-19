Exclusive | 'Bumrah and I make good combination of pace and swing': Mohammed Shami

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES In an exclusive interview with India TV, Mohammed Shami said that Jasprit Bumrah allows him to bowl without "being worried about the other end."

Mohammed Shami has been one of India's leading pacers across all three formats of the game. Shami, along with Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav, forms a lethal pace attack in Test cricket which played a major role in India's rapid rise in the longest format.

The pace attack has now seen new additions with the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur joining the squad due to injuries/absences of first-choice stars.

With so many pacers in the team, who does Shami enjoy partnering the most?

"I'm an aggressive bowler who is always eyeing to take wickets and trying to find ways to trap the batsman. In that way, I enjoy bowling with (Jasprit) Bumrah," Shami told India TV in an exclusive interview.

"He uses his short balls and yorkers better than I do. I try to control my lengths and keep my line on the wickets, so I think we form a good package together."

Shami further said that Bumrah's presence allows him to bowl without "worrying too much about the other end."

"He bowls quick. Sometimes we would need hard lengths, which he can bowl brilliantly. Sometimes we need to drag the length further, and I think both of us make a good combination of pace and swing in that department. With him, I can focus completely on my own bowling without worrying too much about the other end," said the Indian pacer.

Shami will be returning to the Indian team after a long lay-off due to an injury he sustained during India's tour of Australia last year. The pacer made a return to competitive cricket in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League.

The bowler insisted that making a return with the IPL was important.

"When you make a comeback from injury, it is important to play against competitive sides, or taking part in tournaments where you get to bowl against world-class batsmen. This helps in regaining the same levels you had prior to the injury. For example, when I made the comeback in the IPL this year, I kept my line and lengths very tight. The season was suspended early but I believe I had a good tournament," Shami said.

"Injury can happen at any time. I never thought that I will have difficulty in making a comeback because keeping a positive mindset is important. I bowled well in the IPL until it got suspended. Now, I'm practicing at my own home."