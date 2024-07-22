ENG vs WI 2nd Test: Updated WTC points table after England thrash West Indies in Nottingham game

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY England cricket team players.

ENG vs WI 2nd Test: England handed West Indies another drubbing in the ongoing Test series as the Three Lions outclassed the Windies in the second match by 241 runs in Nottingham. The hosts have taken an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match series to claim the Richards-Botham Trophy.

England starred with the bat and then with the ball in the second innings to record a huge win at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. For the first time in their Test cricket history, The Three Lions amassed 400-plus scores in both innings, making 416 in the first innings and then 425 in the second.

While the Windies were good with the bat in the first innings as they took a lead of 41 in England's reply of 416 but fell flat during a bad phase with the bat while chasing 385. From being 61/0 on Day 4, they lost all of their wickets for 82 runs and folded out for 143.

The WTC points table sees a significant at the bottom-half with England shooting up from ninth to sixth 45 points and a point percentage of 31.25. The Windies, who earlier held sixth place before this game, fell to England's previous spot of ninth with only 22.22 points percentage to their name.

There is no change in the other places of the points table. India continue to lead the tally with 68.51 PCT points, while Australia stay second with 62.50% PCT.

Check the WTC Points Table: