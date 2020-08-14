Revealed! Why Stuart Broad required an inhaler during 2nd Test vs Pakistan

Image Source : AP Stuart Broad using an inhaler during the second Test against Pakistan

England fast bowler Stuart Broad was on Thursday spotted using an inhaler during the second Test against Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Broad.

Broad seemed to be in a bit of a discomfort. around the fourth over of the day and called in for some assistance although he had a wait a few bit longer.

For ardent English fans, Broad's need fpr an inhaler is not quite a secret. The veteran pacer, who recently joined the elite 500-wicket club last month, had revealed the story behind it five summers back.

Broad was born premature and hence has half a lung less, thus requiring an inhaler. He had long kept it a secret but revealed it to his teammates during a pre-camp training for Ashes 2015.

“One night we were asked to provide a piece of information about ourselves that no one else knew, with the notion of being open with each other,” Broad had once written in the Daily Mail. “I shocked the boys a little when I told them I only had one and a half lungs because I was born three months premature.

“I explained that because I was so tiny when I was born, basically at death’s door, one of my lungs never fully developed. That’s why I’m asthmatic and carry an inhaler. It has never affected me as a sportsman, but the idea that I’ve played my entire career with half a lung less than everybody else is quite amazing when you think about it.”

Despite all, Broad managed to become the seventh bowler and fourth fast bowler to pick up 500 wickets in Test cricket and has already been touted by veterans and fellow teammate James Anderson to end as England's highest wicket-taker.

Broad was impressive on Thursday as well in the start-stop Day 1 in Southampton, finishing with 5-2-7-0, while almost having Azhar Ali caught at the slips.

