Quinton de Kock matches Virat Kohli, David Warner's T20 record with century in CPL

New Delhi:

South Africa international Quinton de Kock matched Virat Kohli and David Warner’s record for the third-most centuries in T20 cricket history. The keeper-batter achieved the feat with his 10th century in the shortest format of the game during Caribbean Premier League match between Barbados Tridents and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

In the match, the opener smashed 106 runs off 57 balls, including 11 fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 185.96. He arrived to bat after Barbados lost the wicket of Brandon King early, and since then Quinton has taken over responsibility and changed the course of the game. As things stand, only Chris Gayle and Babar Azam have scored more centuries than him in T20s. The former West Indies opener smacked 22 tons, while Babar hit 13.

Meanwhile, Quinton has scored 12867 runs in T20 cricket and with that, he stands ninth on the leading run-scorer’s list. Kieron Pollard tops that chart with 14,933 runs from 751 matches, scoring at an average of 31.77 and a strike rate of 151.17. Pollard has two T20 centuries and a best score of 104.

Barbados suffer defeat by six wickets

Despite De Kock's century, Barbados could not defend their total. After St Kitts and Nevis chose to bowl, the Tridents posted 217 for four in 20 overs. Zachary Carter gave De Kock support with 57 from 36 balls, including a four and seven sixes, while Sherfane Rutherford scored 26 from 16 deliveries. Naseem Shah claimed two wickets for 43 runs for St Kitts.

St Kitts produced a strong reply, led by Johnson Charles and Kyle Mayers. The pair added 112 runs, with Charles making 78 from 45 balls and Mayers contributing 29 from 27. Dasun Shanaka continued the chase with 36 from 22 balls. Andre Fletcher then struck an unbeaten 22 from eight deliveries, while Wanindu Hasaranga finished with 18 not out from four balls.

St Kitts and Nevis eventually won the game with five balls remaining. Charles was eventually named the Player of the Match for his blistering half-century.

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