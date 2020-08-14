LIVE | England vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 2: Updates and Live Score from Southampton

Image Source : AP LIVE | England vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 2: Follow ball-by-ball updates from the second day of the second Test between England and Pakistan.

LIVE | England vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 2: England's fast bowlers were all over the Pakistan batting lineup before the umpires took the players off the field after the dense clouds that had been hovering over the stadium opened up. The session got off to a delayed start and through the course of it, Pakistan lost captain Azhar Ali, Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq and Fawad Alam, who was making his comeback into Test cricket after an absence of 11 years. At the end of Day 1, Pakistan were 126/5 in 45.4 overs, with Babar Azam remaining unbeaten on 26. Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has joined Babar on the crease, remaining not out on 4. Here, you can follow live updates and score from the second day of the second Test between England and Pakistan.

