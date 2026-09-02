BCCI calls for review meeting after India's disappointing Ireland, England tour

New Delhi:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials will hold a key meeting with India head coach, chief selector Ajit Agarkar and Centre of Excellence head VVS Laxman in Mumbai on Thursday to assess the team's recent results and plan for the next phase of the international calendar.

The discussions will include India's disappointing campaigns in Ireland and England, along with concerns over player fitness and injury management. Board secretary Devajit Saikia had previously indicated that India's overseas performances would be reviewed, although the meeting was postponed for reasons that have not been disclosed.

Recently, India's results have raised questions about their away form. The team lost both matches of the T20I series in Ireland in June, ending a 16-series unbeaten run that had lasted almost three years. The subsequent England tour produced further setbacks. India lost the five-match T20I series 4-0, including a 125-run defeat in Nottingham. They then won the opening ODI in Birmingham but were beaten 2-1 in the three-match series.

Since then, the Shreyas Iyer-led side enjoyed success in Zimbabwe, while India won the Test series against Sri Lanka, but failed to get the job done in the second match in Colombo, which can hurt the team in the WTC scenario.

Work on a common plan

With India scheduled to tour New Zealand later this year, the BCCI wants the coaching staff, selectors and Centre of Excellence to work from a common plan, particularly with the 2027 World Cup in view, as reported by the Indian Express. Player fitness is expected to be one of the central subjects. The BCCI and Centre of Excellence have come under criticism after several players suffered fitness setbacks before important assignments. There have also been concerns about communication between players, the Centre of Excellence and the selection committee.

In one case, the selection committee was reportedly not informed that Jasprit Bumrah was unavailable for a tour because of fitness concerns. Washington Sundar was also ruled out, while Sai Sudharsan's recovery took longer than anticipated.

The impact of IPL workloads on player availability will also be discussed. Team management has previously raised concerns with the BCCI about players not being fully fit when required for international duty. The board will also examine plans for maintaining India's fast-bowling resources and reducing injuries ahead of the New Zealand tour.

Hardik Pandya's recovery is another issue on the agenda. The selectors want him available for the 2027 World Cup, but his current workload allows him to bowl only five or six overs in an ODI.

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