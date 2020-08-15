ENG vs PAK: Shadab Khan can potentially become Pakistan's next captain, feels Michael Vaughan

Image Source : PTI Shadab Khan during first Test against England

Former England captain Michael Vaughan feels Shadab Khan has the potential to become the next captain of the Pakistan cricket team. Vaughan's comment came after Shadab was replaced by Fawad Alam for the second Test against England at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Fawad made his first appearance in exactly 3911 days stretching across 10 years between which Pakistan played 81 Tests. However, he was dismissed for a four-ball duck. Speaking to Cricbuzz, Vaughan critricised Alam's batting stance saying he is “basically facing the wrong way when the ball is being delivered”.

On the other hand, Shabad, who had played a courageous knock down the order in Manchester, was praised by Vaughan.

“I don’t understand why they have made that decision to bring in a guy who has not played for 11 years and is 34 years of age,” he said. “It’s very typical of what Pakistan do. With that technique, he [Fawad] is basically facing the wrong way when the ball is being delivered. If the ball is moving an inch, he is going to get out. I don’t think this was the time to play Fawad Alam.

“With Shadab Khan, I can pretty much guarantee that he will potentially get more runs than Fawad, bowl leg-spin, take a catch or two, create a run-out and be a great team player. I’m a bit confused by that selection.”

Pakistan are presently at 223 for nine after two days of rain-curtailed action in Southampton.

