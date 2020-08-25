ENG vs PAK | James Anderson becomes first fast bowler to take 600 Test wickets

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES James Anderson

Veteran England bowler James Anderson on Tuesday became the first fast bowler to take 600 Test wickets and the second-fastest ever to the milestone after Sri Lankan spin wizard Muttiah Muralitharan. He achieved the feat on day 5 of the third and final Test against Pakistan at the Ages Bowl in Southampton.

Anderson, who began the fourth morning on 598 wickets after finishing day 3 having claimed his 29th Test five-wicket haul, took one more in the final session after rain washed out the most parts of the day. He first dismissed Abid Ali at the start of the final hour. With just one away from the milestone, Anderson was made to wait for five hours and 15 minutes before he dismissed Pakistan captain Azhar Ali in the final session of the Test.

Anderson joined Muralitharan, Aussie great Shane Warne and legendary Indian spinner Anil Kumble as the only seam bowler in that elusive group. With the dismissal, Anderson also became the second-fastest to the feat in terms of the number of deliveries. Muralitharan took 33711 deliveries to take his 600th dismissal while Anderson too six deliveries more.

Talking about the match, rain and wet outfield left the hosts frustrated as Pakistan now stand on the verge of saving the Test. England still lead 1-0 in the series. The second Test finished in a draw as well. This will be their first Test series win against Pakistan in 10 years.

