ENG vs IND: There's a real toughness about India that's absent from England, says David Lloyd

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli celebrates India's victory at The Oval

Former England cricketer and commentator David Lloyd has said that England have to revamp their performance and spirit if they need to square the five-match series in the final Test in Manchester. He also said that England lack in real toughness, which India has.

"Just as they came back strong at Headingley after losing at Lord's, so they have to again. What did Iain Dowie call it? Bouncebackability. They have to revamp the performance and spirit of the team. There's a real toughness about India that's absent from England. When India are in a corner they're like tigers, but England are too nicey-nicey," said Lloyd in Daily Mail on Wednesday.

Lloyd believed that India are the best in Tests right now.

"They are the best Test team in the world. There's quality all the way through with people like Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav coming in and doing a fantastic job. And if they're up against the ropes, India don't half come out fighting. I'll tell you how good they are: they're that good they can choose to leave Ravichandran Ashwin out."

Lloyd felt that Jos Buttler will slot back into the eleven at Manchester and take the gloves from Jonny Bairstow.

"I assume he's going to get the gloves back straight away. Otherwise, why would he be back in the squad? Maybe they told Jonny Bairstow he was only going to have them for one game. Jonny didn't do much wrong at The Oval but he didn't command. There's a good chance Bairstow goes out of the team now."

The 74-year-old concluded by saying Chris Woakes is good as an all-rounder for Ashes but is unsure of opener Haseeb Hameed in Test cricket.

"Woakes is good enough to play as an all-rounder in Australia. He could bat at six or seven. But, categorically, we don't have an opening combination, it's as simple as that. Hameed gives me the impression he just goes out to bat like he's still playing schoolboy cricket. There has to be a game awareness about him. He can't just turn an innings into a blockathon."

The fifth Test between England and India starts at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester from September 10. India lead the five-match Test series 2-1.