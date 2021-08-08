ENG vs IND | It's a shame we couldn't finish day five: Virat Kohli

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli

Joe Root 21st century, followed by a five-wicket haul from Jasprit Bumrah had set up a tantalising final day at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Saturday with India have a huge opportunity of winning the opening Test of the five-match series against England. India had raced away to 52/1 in the 14 overs they managed to bat after England set a target of 209 for India, implying a chase of 157 runs on the final day. But the rain had other plans. Persistent rain washed out the final day as the Nottingham Test ended in a draw.

"We were expecting rain on days three and four but it chose to come on day five. It would have been enjoyable to play and watch, but it's a shame," said Indian captain Virat Kohli after the match was abandoned.

The skipper admitted that India were in complete control of the game, especially after the overnight score of 52 for one where the visitors lost KL Rahul for 26.

"On day five we knew we had our chances. We certainly felt like we were on top of the game. Getting that lead was crucial, but it's a shame we couldn't finish day five. Getting to fifty overnight was important. We just didn't want to play for survival. Our intent kept us ahead," he added.

Kohli then hailed the tail-enders, No.9 to 11, who added 47 runs between themselves in the first innings that handed India a healthy lead of 95 with Jasprit Bumrah scoring 28 off 34 with three boundaries and a six.

"It's hard work of three odd weeks for our bowlers with the bat. We were talking of a lead of 40-odd but we ended up with 95 and those runs were gold dust," Kohli said.

The second Test will be played at the Lord's starting August 12.