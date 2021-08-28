ENG vs IND 3rd Test: Ollie Robinson explains his 'fourth and fifth stump' plan to dismiss Virat Kohli

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli

England bowling unit, led by Ollie Robinson's fifer, hit the right lengths and got movement off the pitch to wrap up the Indian innings in a jiffy and helping the hosts record an innings and 76 runs victory in Leeds on Saturday.

Resuming the day on 215 for two, the Indian batting unit suffered a dramatic batting collapse as Robinson first plucked Cheteshwar Pujara's wicket and then dismissed Virat Kohli.

The Indian skipper, batting on 55, again nicked a length ball pitched outside off to hand it to Joe Root in the slip cordon. Robinson, who was named Man of the Match for his seven wickets across both the innings, said that his plan was to angle it away from Kohli at a fifth stump line.

"I keep learning and trying to be as good as possible. It's nice to get Kohli, after he got me for two fours in the over - it's a simple plan to Virat, fourth and fifth stump, get it to angle away, and hope he nicks it and he did," said Robinson in the post-match presentation.

Robinson, who had served an unconditional apology after his racist tweets surfaced on the day of his Test debut against New Zealand in June, was delighted to record a five-for in his first win for England.

"It's a dream to be honest, to get a man of the match award in my first win for England. I enjoyed bowling here before, and it's nice to use the conditions here, so I'm happy to get a five-for here. To bowl with Jimmy and learn from him is an honour. It has only improved my game," said the 27-year-old.

With the five-matfch series tied at 1-1, both teams will now shift their focus to the Oval Test, set to begin from September 2.