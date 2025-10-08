Desert Vipers announce Wanindu Hasaranga's replacement for forthcoming ILT20 Afghanistan’s Noor Ahmad joins Desert Vipers for ILT20 Season 4, replacing Wanindu Hasaranga. With extensive T20 experience and familiar UAE conditions, Noor aims to help Vipers clinch their maiden title after two runner-up finishes.

Dubai:

The Desert Vipers have bolstered their squad for the upcoming fourth season of the International League T20 (ILT20) with the signing of Afghanistan’s young wristspinner Noor Ahmad. At just 20 years old, Noor is stepping in as a replacement for Sri Lankan star Wanindu Hasaranga, who will miss the tournament due to international commitments.

Though young, Noor arrives with considerable T20 experience. He has been a regular feature in some of the world’s top franchise leagues. From the IPL and Big Bash to the Hundred and PSL, the 20-year-old has played everywhere. Notably, he has already played in the ILT20, representing the Sharjah Warriorz in the tournament’s inaugural season, where he featured in seven matches. His prior experience in the UAE’s conditions is expected to be a significant asset for the Vipers.

Noor’s experience in UAE and ILT20

Noor’s recent stats in T20 cricket, particularly in the UAE, underline his potential impact. In 14 matches played there, including 10 for Afghanistan, he has taken 15 wickets at a tidy average and maintained an economical bowling rate, showing his ability to control the middle overs effectively. Now, he joined fellow Afghans Qais Ahmad and Faridoon Dawoodzai in the Vipers lineup, adding a familiar dynamic within the team.

"I played in the first season of the competition and so I know what to expect from conditions. With two other Afghanistan players in the squad there will be some familiar faces for me as soon as I walk through the door,” Noor said.

The Desert Vipers have twice come close to winning the ILT20 title, finishing runners-up in both the inaugural and last season. They lost to Gulf Giants in 2022-23 and were narrowly beaten by Dubai Capitals in a thrilling last-ball finish in 2024. This season’s opener, scheduled for December 2 in Dubai, will pit these two finalists against each other once more.