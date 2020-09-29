IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals to bowl first against SRH; Ishant Sharma to play & Abdul Samad makes debut for SRH

Image Source : IPLT20 File photos of Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer (left) and Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer has decided to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad as he feels dew factor will play a role. Shreyas made one change in the line-up as Ishant Sharma comes in for Avesh Khan in the game, which is played in Abu Dhabi.

After winning the toss Iyer said: "We will bowl first, the dew might play a role in the second innings. Our preparations and training has been on point, the frame of mind is good. One change for us - Ishant comes in for Avesh Khan. Each one know their roles in the team well, they have stood up for the cause."

On the other hand for SRH, the biggest news is Kane Williamson is back in the line-up while Abdul Samad makes his debut, revealed skipper David Warner.

"Not too disappointed with that (last match loss against Kolkata Knight Riders), we fell short by 20-30 runs, we now have the bowling to defend scores. Two changes for us - Kane Williamson comes in for Nabi, Samad for Saha. We have our plans for the bowling group, just need to stick to it," he said.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Anrich Nortje.

