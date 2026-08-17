Shubman Gill grabs stunning catch to send Kamindu Mendis packing as India dominate Sri Lanka on day 3 | Watch

Galle:

The Indian team continued their brilliance from the first two days of the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka and have been brilliant on day 3 of the clash as well. After batting for two straight days, team India came out to bowl on the third day of the clash and instantly put pressure on Sri Lanka.

The likes of Manav Suthar, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mohammed Siraj took wickets as India dominated the first session of the day, taking five wickets to their name by the time of lunch.

However, it was a moment of sheer brilliance from India skipper Shubman Gill that captured the limelight in the first session. With Kamindu Mendis on strike, the star batter attempted to drive a delivery on the off-side. However, Shubman Gill, who was stationed in the region, grabbed a stunning one-handed catch to send Mendis packing back to the pavilion.

The clip of the moment has taken social media by storm, as fans and experts alike were left in awe of the brilliant piece of fielding pulled off by Gill in the first session of the third day.

Dickwella-Sonal continue to fight back for Sri Lanka

Speaking of the game, the first session of the third day was forgettable for Sri Lanka. The side came out to bat after limiting India to a score of 462 runs in the first innings. The hosts were immediately put under pressure by India’s bowling attack.

Nishan Madushka Fernando departed for a duck, with Lahiru Udara Igalagamage adding 27 runs on the board. Furthermore, Dinesh Chandimal and Kamindu Mendis scored 4 and 14 runs, respectively, as Sri Lanka was limited to a score of 99/5 by the end of the first session.

However, the second session of the day proved to be quite positive for the team. The duo of Sonal Dinusha and Niroshan Dickwella built a solid partnership and put the pressure back onto team India. By the 51st over, Sri Lanka found themselves on a score of 186/5, with both Sonal and Dickwella having completed their half-centuries as they fought back after a horrid first session.

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