Former India cricketer weighs in on Dhruv Jurel's dismissal after day 2 heroics of the ongoing Sri Lanka Test

New Delhi:

The Indian team has been in brilliant form as they took on Sri Lanka in the first Test of the ongoing series. The two sides met at the Galle International Stadium from August 15th, and the clash began with India coming in to bat first. The side batted throughout the first two days, putting in an exceptional performance.

The visitors posted a total of 462 runs in the first innings of the game, with the likes of Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel standing out with their performances in the game. While Devdutt Padikkal amassed 167 runs to his name, Jurel completed his half-century, scoring 51 runs in 68 balls as India posted a total of 462 runs.

Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta took centre stage and talked about the performance that Jurel put in the game, even claiming that he was happy with the way that Jurel was dismissed due to the spinning nature of the ball.

"I was happy to see the way Dhruv Jurel got out, in a way, as the turn was a big positive for me going forward. If we assume that we will have even 8-9 sessions in the rest of this game, we may have around 180 overs remaining. The quality of the Indian spinners is much better, even though Manav is just coming in. From what I have seen, I am quite confident the quality is better than the Sri Lankan spinners," Deep Dasgupta said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Deep Dasgupta made suggestions to India ahead of day 3

Before the start of the third day, Deep Dasgupta also came forward with various suggestions for the visitors. He opined that India should start with seamers and slowly incorporate spinners in the attack as the day continues in Galle.

"This pitch is on the slower side. It will keep getting slower and when the ball gets older, it will reach the batters and fielders more slowly. So as a batter, even if there is turn, if it is slow, you have more time. When the ball is new, you will not have time even on a slow wicket,” he added.

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