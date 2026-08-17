'Probably our worst performance': Harry Maguire slams Manchester United after pre-season loss to AC Milan

New Delhi:

The Premier League 2026-27 season is right around the corner, and ahead of the season, the various sides are hard at work preparing for it. 20-time league winners Manchester United are in the middle of their pre-season currently, and the side recently took on AC Milan.

It is worth noting that AC Milan is being coached by ex-United head coach Ruben Amorim, and much to the surprise of many, AC Milan managed to defeat United, as they registered a 2-4 victory, winning the game and making a statement to everyone who doubted Amorim.

After the game, United defender Harry Maguire took centre stage and slammed his side for the performance that they put in. He opined that this was the worst performance that he has seen from his team, and they are actively looking for ways to improve.

“That was probably our worst performance in pre-season. But it’s a week before the Premier League starts and we’ve come through it injury-free. That’s the most important thing. Minutes into the boys’ legs and I feel like we’re in a good place to go into the Premier League now. It was at a slow tempo and credit to AC Milan, they were a little bit more aggressive than us. They deserved to wi,” Maguire said after the game.

Maguire pointed out what went wrong for his side

Furthermore, Maguire opened up about what exactly went wrong for Manchester United as they took on AC Milan in the friendly clash. He revealed that he felt that United were not as intense as they needed to be, but he hopes to improve as the side takes on Hull City in the Premier League next.

“It was hot out there, I must say. I think it was 34, 35 degrees. So it was a hard game, but it wasn’t the most intense game. It was played a bit flat and for ourselves, we were far too passive as a team. Of course you can switch it next week. That’s the Premier League. 12:30 on a Saturday away at Hull, it’s going to be an intense game and one where we’re ready to go,” Maguire said.

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