Ravindra Jadeja etches name in history books, joins elite list as he clinches major Test milestone

New Delhi:

The Indian team took on Sri Lanka on the third day of the ongoing first Test between the two sides. Taking on each other in Galle, India came in to bat in the first innings and posted a total of 462 runs in the first innings. While the visitors dominated the first session of the game and reduced Sri Lanka to a score of 99/5 by lunch, the duo of Dickwella and Sonal built a solid partnership and made a comeback in the game.

Throughout the third day, there were several talking points from the clash, but it was veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja who stood out. Taking two wickets in his first 19 overs, Jadeja went on to complete 350 Test wickets for the Indian team, achieving a huge milestone.

Doing so, Jadeja became only the fifth India player in history to have 350 or more wickets in Test cricket. Anil Kumble with 619, R Ashwin with 537, Kapil Dev with 434, and Harbhajan Singh with 417 are the only four Indian players with more Test wickets than Jadeja, as the veteran all-rounder joined an elite list of players.

Furthermore, he also became the only fourth player in history to have 4000+ runs and 350+ wickets in test cricket. The likes of Kapil Dev, Ian Botham, and Daniel Vettori are the only ones to have achieved the feat before.

India looking for wickets as Sonal Dinusha continues to perform

Speaking of the game, after Sri Lanka came out to bat, the side opened its innings with Nishan Madushka Fernando departing on a duck and Lahiru Udara Igalagamage scoring 27 runs to his name. Dinesh Chandimal and Kamindu Mendis scored 4 and 14 runs, respectively.

However, it was the partnership with Dickwella and Sonal Dinusha that stabilised the innings for Sri Lanka. While Dickwella amassed 80 runs to his name, Dinusha was on a score of 98* by the 75th over of the first innings. The Indian team are hoping to put in a good show and dismiss the remaining Sri Lanka batters to take the game forward and maintain their dominance in the clash.

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