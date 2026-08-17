Dickwella-Sonal headline Day 3 of Galle Test, resilient knocks help keep Sri Lanka afloat

Galle:

Day 3 of the ongoing first Test between India and Sri Lanka proved to be a roller coaster of emotions for the fans. The day began with India losing their final wicket and posting a total of 462 runs in the first innings. As Sri Lanka came out to bat, the side was immediately put under pressure.

Opener Nishan Madushka Fernando departed on a duck, with Lahiru Udara Igalagamage scoring 27 runs to his name. Dinesh Chandimal and Kamindu Mendis scored 4 and 14 runs, respectively, with Dhananjaya de Silva on a score of 21 runs off 41 deliveries.

Sri Lanka was reduced to a score of 99 runs with the loss of five wickets by lunch, with India firmly in command. However, as the second session came along, the performance of Dickwella and Niroshan Sonal stood out for Sri Lanka.

The two stars built a solid partnership as Dickwella scored 80 runs and Sonal scored 100 runs to his name, as Sri Lanka managed to post a total of 284 runs in the first innings, trailing India by 178 runs.

Manav Suthar was the highest wicket-taker in the first innings with four wickets to his name. Ravindra Jadeja took three, with Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna striking once each.

India will look to capitalise on day 4

It is worth noting that 13 overs were left in the third day when Sri Lanka was bundled out. However, strong winds and rain saw the day end early, with the proceedings being left for Day 4. The fourth day will kick off with India coming out to bat with a lead of 178 runs.

The side will look to add at least 200 runs to the lead and post a 350+ run total against Sri Lanka for the hosts to chase down and bundle them out on the final day in hopes of registering a win.

It could be interesting to see how things fare for the visitors on the penultimate day and whether or not Sri Lanka can maintain their momentum and keep up with the ball.

Also Read:

Ravindra Jadeja etches name in history books, joins elite list as he clinches major Test milestone