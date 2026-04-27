DC vs RCB Pitch Report: How will surface at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi play?

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the 39th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. Delhi Capitals will be taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The clash will be held on April 27, and while RCB sits quite comfortably in the points table, Delhi Capitals is struggling.

It is worth noting that Royal Challengers Bengaluru sits in second place in the standings. With seven matches played, the defending champions have won five and have lost two matches so far and will hope for another good showing in the upcoming game.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals sit in seventh place in the standings. With 7 matches played, the side has won three matches and has lost the remaining four matches. They will aim to put in an improved showing in their upcoming game after sustaining a heavy loss in their last game.

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Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch report:

The surface at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is one of the most batter-friendly surfaces in the country. A high-scoring encounter could be quite a possibility on such a pitch. Opting to bat first after winning the toss could prove to be a wise decision on such a surface.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Nitish Rana, Abishek Porel, Ajay Mandal, Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Sameer Rizvi, T Natarajan, Tripurana Vijay, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, David Miller, Ben Duckett, Auqib Nabi, Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi, Sahil Parakh, Prithvi Shaw, Kyle Jamieson.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Salam, Abhinandan Singh, Suyash Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Satvik Deswal, Mangesh Yadav, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan

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