Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. Sunil Narine bails KKR out in Super Over vs LSG, Rinku stars as Knight Riders off from bottom of points table

Sunil Narine bails KKR out in Super Over vs LSG, Rinku stars as Knight Riders off from bottom of points table

Written By: India TV Sports Desk
Published: ,Updated:

Kolkata Knight Riders edged past the Lucknow Super Giants in a thrilling clash in Lucknow as Sunil Narine and Rinku Singh starred.

KKR beat LSG in Super Over.
KKR beat LSG in Super Over. Image Source : IPL/BCCI
New Delhi:

Sunil Narine bailed the Kolkata Knight Riders out in the Super Over in a thrilling contest against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, April 26. After Mohammed Shami pushed the game in the Super Over with a six off the final ball of LSG's 156-run chase, Narine bowled the Lucknow batters out for just one run in the single over shoot-off. Rinku Singh, who had kept KKR alive in the game earlier, hit the winning runs on the first ball of the Super Over as KKR romped home. 

More to follow...

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Cricket Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\