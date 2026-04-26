Sunil Narine bails KKR out in Super Over vs LSG, Rinku stars as Knight Riders off from bottom of points table

New Delhi:

Sunil Narine bailed the Kolkata Knight Riders out in the Super Over in a thrilling contest against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, April 26. After Mohammed Shami pushed the game in the Super Over with a six off the final ball of LSG's 156-run chase, Narine bowled the Lucknow batters out for just one run in the single over shoot-off. Rinku Singh, who had kept KKR alive in the game earlier, hit the winning runs on the first ball of the Super Over as KKR romped home.

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