New Zealand women announce squad for white-ball tour to England, Amelia Kerr named captain

New Delhi:

In a major development for NZC (New Zealand Cricket), the board came forward and announced New Zealand's women’s squad for the upcoming white-ball tour to England. It is worth noting that both New Zealand and England women will take on each other across three ODIs and three T20Is.

The three ODIs will be played on May 10, 13, and 16. Whereas the T20Is will be played on May 20, 23, and 25. It is worth noting that the ODI matches of the series will be held at Chester-Le-Street, Northampton, and Cardiff. On the other hand, the T20Is will be played in Derby, Canterbury, and Hove, respectively.

The likes of Flora Devonshire, Nensi Patel, Emma McLeod, and Izzy Sharp have been included in the squad and will look to put in a good showing in their first overseas tour. Amelia Kerr will be leading the side across both series, and it will also be the ODI farewell of Suzie Bates.

Bates announced that she will be retiring from international cricket after the Women’s T20 World Cup in June, which will be the final campaign of her star-studded career.

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Ben Sawyer gave his take on the squad

With the squad announcement, New Zealand women’s head coach Ben Sawyer came forward and talked about how he is excited to take the inexperienced squad to the upcoming series against England.

"England is a tough side to beat in their home conditions - so it's a good chance to test ourselves. We've got some exciting young talent in this squad with the likes of Emma, Izzy, Nensi, and Flora, alongside our core group of seasoned campaigners. Our younger players are finding their feet in international cricket but they've proved they have what it takes to succeed at this level,” Sawyer was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

New Zealand ODI squad to tour England

Melie Kerr (c), Suzie Bates, Flora Devonshire, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Jess Kerr, Emma McLeod, Rosemary Mair, Nensi Patel, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Izzy Sharp

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