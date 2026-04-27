Rinku Singh headlines KKR's thrilling victory against LSG; Joins Kallis, Parag in elite list

Lucknow:

Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants engaged in one of the most thrilling encounters in the ongoing edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 so far. The two sides locked horns in the 38th game of the tournament at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on April 26.

The clash began with KKR coming in to bat first, and the side posted a total of 155 runs in the first innings of the game. Rinku Singh was the star of the show with a knock of 83* runs in 51 deliveries. Defending the target, KKR limited LSG to a score of 155 as well, taking the game into the super over, where they won comfortably.

With the win secured, Rinku Singh caught every headline as he became the first player in IPL history to score 80+ runs and take four catches in a single IPL game. Rinku also became one of four players to score 50+ runs and take four catches in an IPL game. Only the likes of Jacques Kallis, Riyan Parag, and Daryl Mitchell had achieved the feat before Rinku Singh.

Rinku Singh gave his take on his performance after the game

For his heroics, Rinku Singh also won the Player of the Match award. He talked about maintaining a calm and composed demeanour in pressure situations and how that has helped him in the past as well.

‘Whenever I go in to bat and the team has already lost 3-4 wickets, my focus is on how to control and take the game forward. I think about how to rotate strike - get singles and doubles - and where I can find boundaries. My main aim is always to take the game till the end,” Rinku Singh said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Players with 50+ runs and 4+ field catches in an IPL match

(53 runs, 4 ct) - Jacques Kallis (KKR) vs Deccan, Kolkata, 2011

(56* runs, 4 ct) - Riyan Parag (RR) vs RCB, Pune, 2022

(52 runs, 5 ct) - Daryl Mitchell (CSK) vs SRH, Chennai, 2024

(83* runs, 4 ct) - Rinku Singh (KKR) vs LSG, Lucknow, 2026*

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