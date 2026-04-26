Phil Salt injury update: RCB mentor Dinesh Karthik speaks up on opener's availability for DC clash in IPL 2026

New Delhi:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru mentor Dinesh Karthik on Sunday confirmed that star opener Phil Salt is still 'injured' and will be missing out on his team's IPL 2026 clash against the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Salt had missed RCB's previous match against the Gujarat Titans due to an injury and will be out for their next game as well.

On the eve of RCB's clash against the DC, Karthik spoke to the media and confirmed Salt would be absent for the next game. "Salt is injured for the moment," Karthik said in the pre-match press conference. Salt had missed the previous game, too, as Jacob Bethell had come in for him. Bethell had an underwhelming outing as he was dismissed for 14 from 10 balls. In Salt's absence, Bethell is set to get another go against the DC.

Karthik showers praise on Kohli

Meanwhile, Karthik was surprised by not being asked a question on Virat Kohli until one journalist finally did in the presser. The former RCB star showered praise on Kohli. “The fact is that man goes back every year and assesses what he has done," Karthik said. “He almost comes with a very stubborn plan about how he wants to go about it, and he gets it done – not on match days alone, but the way he practices as well. He has a method for how he goes about it, constantly checking himself in practice."

“He has so much experience, and it’s quite amazing — a learning experience for any young boy watching. I’m sure the likes of Vihaan (Malhotra) and Kanishk (Chauhan) have looked at him and thought, ‘Look at how Virat bhaiya is practising. What is he doing differently?’ And they’ve asked me as well: ‘What do you think Virat bhaiya is doing differently than last year?'" Karthik added.

RCB second on table

RCB are running second on the points table after winning five matches from their first seven matches. RCB suffered one of their two defeats to DC earlier this season and would look to get their redemption done in Delhi.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli becomes first cricketer to register major feat in IPL