Ajinkya Rahane weighs in on KKR's close-quarter victory against LSG, heaps praise on Rinku Singh

New Delhi:

Game 38 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) saw Lucknow Super Giants taking on Kolkata Knight Riders. The two sides locked horns at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on April 26. Both sides have had a roller-coaster season so far, and the thrill continued as their clash went into the super over.

It is worth noting that KKR came in to bat first and posted a total of 155 runs, and the side limited LSG to a score of 155 as well, taking the game to the super over. Coming out to bat, LSG only managed to score one run, which KKR chased down easily.

After the clash, KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane took centre stage and talked about his side’s performance and opened up on how relieved he is to have registered the victory.

"Settled. Really happy with the victory, no especially the way we played after those 16 overs when we were batting, Rinku's innings turned everything. I mean, taking the game deep initially, we were thinking a lot, what's happening, but I thought, credit goes to Rinku Singh. Amazing knock, that last over scoring those runs and then getting the momentum towards us was something fantastic,” Rahane said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Kolkata Knight Riders to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad next

Speaking of Kolkata Knight Riders’ schedule, the side is slated to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad next. The two sides will lock horns at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on May 3. The teams will take on each other in the 45th game of the tournament, and both will aim to put in a good showing.

It is worth noting that Sunrisers Hyderabad have been in good form, sitting comfortably in the top four, while Kolkata will look to climb the rankings.

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